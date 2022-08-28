Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Representing Guard enlisted at conference ‘an inherent responsibility,’ says Whitehead

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead (foreground), the SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, stands at attention during a convention in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7398607
    VIRIN: 220828-Z-NB148-0029
    Resolution: 7698x5132
    Size: 31.6 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representing Guard enlisted at conference ‘an inherent responsibility,’ says Whitehead, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Representing Guard enlisted at conference &lsquo;an inherent responsibility,&rsquo; says Whitehead

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    SEA
    National Guard Bureau
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    Army National Guard
    Tony Whitehead

