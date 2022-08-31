Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 36 of 36]

    Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general, 7th Training Command, greets Morten Bødskov, minister of defence, Denmark upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 31, 2022. Bødskov was at ANC to participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

