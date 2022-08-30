U.S. Soldiers with 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose following a demolition range at Zagan, Poland, Aug. 30, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7398167 VIRIN: 220830-A-JR201-1015 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.54 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 588th BEB Demo Range Aug 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.