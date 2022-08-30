Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    588th BEB Demo Range Aug 2022 [Image 21 of 21]

    588th BEB Demo Range Aug 2022

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pose following a demolition range at Zagan, Poland, Aug. 30, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7398167
    VIRIN: 220830-A-JR201-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 588th BEB Demo Range Aug 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Iron Brigade
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

