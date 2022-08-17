Members of Jumpmaster School Class 007-22 Conducts Final PWAC Test

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Dove, Tech. Sgt. Troy Severson and Master Sgt. Brian Chaney loadmasters assigned to the 300th and 317th Airlift Squadrons install metal wires in preparation for a static line jump in support of the U.S. Army Jumpmaster School on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. Cooperation between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force is vital to the success of the training curriculum of the U. S. Army Airborne and Jumpmaster Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US