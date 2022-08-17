Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Jumpmaster School Class 007-22 Conducts Final PWAC Test [Image 15 of 17]

    Members of Jumpmaster School Class 007-22 Conducts Final PWAC Test

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Chaney, a loadmaster assigned to the 300th Airlift Squadron, observes the engines during the engine start of phase of a mission in support of the U.S. Army Jumpmaster School on the flight line Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. The cooperation between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force is vital to the success of the training curriculum of the Army Airborne School and Jumpmaster School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 11:02
    Photo ID: 7398143
    VIRIN: 220817-F-CQ002-1057
    Resolution: 5759x3832
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

