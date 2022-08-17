Members of Jumpmaster School Class 007-22 Conducts Final PWAC Test

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alec Swanson, a pilot assigned to the 300th Airlift Squadron, conducts a preflight inspection during a mission in support of the U.S. Army Jumpmaster School on the flight line Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022. The cooperation between the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force is vital to the success of the training curriculum of the Army Airborne School and Jumpmaster School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

