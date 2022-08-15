Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:35 Photo ID: 7397992 VIRIN: 220815-A-YF049-2050 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 2.82 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI [Image 7 of 7], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.