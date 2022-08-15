Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI

    CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    WI
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    Global Medic

