Navy Medical Reservist attached to the Marine 4th Medical Battalion received simulated wounded patients during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI. Global Medic is a world-class joint collective training event that develops and tests a participating unit's soldiers collective ability to exercise and evaluate their skills in a rigorous, realistic, joint training environment, which incorporates scenarios that employ the full range of medical functions and situations.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 09:35
|Photo ID:
|7397992
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-YF049-2050
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI [Image 7 of 7], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
