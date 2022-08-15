Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI [Image 6 of 8]

    CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldier with the 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance transport a wounded animatronic canine to the 422nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Services for treatment during Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7397986
    VIRIN: 220815-A-YF049-1062
    Resolution: 4657x6985
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSTX at Fort McCoy, WI [Image 8 of 8], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX
    422nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Services
    Fort McCoy WI
    343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance

