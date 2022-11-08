Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Conducts Abandon Ship Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USNS Burlington Conducts Abandon Ship Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220811-M-JX780-1063
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 11, 2022) – Douglas Carter, chief mate on the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), dons an immersion suit during an abandon ship drill, Aug. 11, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 23:08
    Photo ID: 7397369
    VIRIN: 220811-M-JX780-1063
    Resolution: 4998x3332
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Conducts Abandon Ship Drill [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean Sea
    Abandon Ship Drill
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)

