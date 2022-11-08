USNS Burlington Conducts Abandon Ship Drill

220811-M-JX780-1016

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 11, 2022) – Gunnery Sgt. Jason Hollander, a force protection liaison with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Southern Command, dons an immersion suit designed to prevent hypothermia aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) during abandon ship drills, Aug. 11, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

