USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Lt. Carlos Urquilla from Mooresville, North Carolina, stands watch in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 31, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

