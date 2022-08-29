Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UofA and DM [Image 9 of 9]

    UofA and DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Syndric Steptoe, Senior Director of Player and Community Relations, competes against members from the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2022. During this competition the Wildcats got a close look at what some of the different squadrons do around DM.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 19:07
    Photo ID: 7397229
    VIRIN: 220829-F-BS488-0071
    Resolution: 4635x3084
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UofA and DM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

