    2nd Lt. Lizzy Zinn and her siblings [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd Lt. Lizzy Zinn and her siblings

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Two weeks before Lizzy Zinn started her freshman year of college her brother died by suicide, leaving Zinn to face an overwhelming reality of change and trauma. Slowly but surely, Army ROTC alumna Zinn has rediscovered her footing and is now thriving on her path to become an Army doctor. From left to right: Lizzy, Cameron, and Kate Zinn. | Photo provided courtesy of 2nd Lt. Lizzy Zinn

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7396985
    VIRIN: 220831-A-PG511-382
    Resolution: 1440x1440
    Size: 296.02 KB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Lizzy Zinn and her siblings [Image 5 of 5], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide
    Ohio State University
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    7th Brigade Army ROTC

