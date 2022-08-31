Two weeks before Lizzy Zinn started her freshman year of college her brother died by suicide, leaving Zinn to face an overwhelming reality of change and trauma. Slowly but surely, Army ROTC alumna Zinn has rediscovered her footing and is now thriving on her path to become an Army doctor. | Photo provided courtesy of 2nd Lt. Lizzy Zinn

