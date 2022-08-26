Dover AFB Celebrates Women's Equality Day

Lt. Col Josephine Beacham, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks about her military career at a luncheon celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2022. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26, as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7396755
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-DA916-1017
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
