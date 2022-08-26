Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Dover AFB Celebrates Women's Equality Day

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col Josephine Beacham, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks about her military career at a luncheon celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2022. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26, as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

