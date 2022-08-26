Lt. Col Josephine Beacham, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks about her military career at a luncheon celebrating Women’s Equality Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2022. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually on Aug. 26, as a celebration of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gave women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:01 Photo ID: 7396749 VIRIN: 220826-F-DA916-1037 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 6.75 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB Celebrates Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.