    NAVFAC's 180th Birthday

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Jeffrey C Doepp 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    220831-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (August 31, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Riethmiller (center), along with Operations Officer Cmdr. Daniel Gutierrez (left) and Business Director Tom Barstow (Right), cut a cake in celebration of the 180th birthday of NAVFAC, Aug. 31. As a command, NAVFAC traces its beginnings back to the days of the Navy’s Bureau of Yards and Docks in 1842, when the command was responsible for building and maintaining Navy yards, dry docks, and other facilities relating to ship construction, maintenance, and repair. Today, NAVFAC Enterprise does so much more as it continues to meet complex challenges head-on, exceeds expectations, and provides unmatched customer service from beginning to end. (U.S. Navy photo collage by Jeffrey C Doepp/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    United States Navy

    NAVFAC

