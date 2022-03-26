Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels perform at the Tampa Bay Airfest.

    TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paul Archer 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    220326-N-DM308-1004 TAMPA (Mar. 26, 2022) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Tampa Bay Airfest over MacDill Air Force Base. This year marks the centennial of the U.S. naval aircraft carrier in the Navy which has provided many contributions to national security and the fleet for the past 100 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer)

    Blue Angels

    NFDS

    Air Show
    Blue Angels
    NFDS

