220326-N-DM308-1004 TAMPA (Mar. 26, 2022) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Tampa Bay Airfest over MacDill Air Force Base. This year marks the centennial of the U.S. naval aircraft carrier in the Navy which has provided many contributions to national security and the fleet for the past 100 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Archer)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:35
|Location:
|TAMPA BAY, FL, US
This work, Blue Angels perform at the Tampa Bay Airfest., by CPO Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Angels
NFDS
