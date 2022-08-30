Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicts illegal voyage vessel with 53 people in the Mona Passage [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicts illegal voyage vessel with 53 people in the Mona Passage

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicts an illegal voyage with 53 Dominican Republic nationals Aug. 30, 2022 in waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The people from this voyage were repatriated along with 29 other non-U.S. Citizens, from two other interdictions, to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Aug. 31, 2022. The interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG). (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

