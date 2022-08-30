Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicts illegal voyage vessel with 23 people in the Mona Passage

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicts an illegal voyage with 23 Dominican Republic nationals Aug. 30, 2022 in waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The people from this voyage were repatriated, along with 59 other non-U.S. Citizens, from two other interdictions, to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Aug. 31, 2022. The interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG). (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

