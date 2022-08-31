3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Natasha Ryan, an aviation safety officer and pilot assigned to 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the struggles and challenges women overcame as they made strides to gain equal rights during a

Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, GA, August 31, 2022. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

