    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Natasha Ryan, an aviation safety officer and pilot assigned to 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the struggles and challenges women overcame as they made strides to gain equal rights during a
    Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, GA, August 31, 2022. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7396342
    VIRIN: 220831-A-HE018-1033
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Womens Equality Day
    3rd Infantry Division
    Equal Opportunity
    3rd CAB

