Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Col. Eric Vanek, commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of Women’s Equality Day during a Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, GA, August 31, 2022. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7396340
    VIRIN: 220831-A-HE018-1022
    Resolution: 4539x3026
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony
    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony
    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony
    3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Womens Equality Day
    3rd Infantry Division
    Equal Opportunity
    3rd CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT