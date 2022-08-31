3rd CAB Host Women's Equality Day Ceremony

1st Lt. Olivia Beattie, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, reads President. Joe Biden’s 2022 Women’s Equality Day Proclamation during a Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield, GA, August 31, 2022. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

