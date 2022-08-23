Eglin helo lifts special operators

Tech. Sgt. Alexander Graves, an Air Force Global Strike Command Det. 7 special missions aviator, helps pull in Airmen on the 413th Flight Test Squadron UH-1 Huey’s hoist at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 23. The 413th FLTS, the Air Force’s only rotary wing developmental test unit, provided an extra bit of realism to the tactical air control party Airmen’s extraction training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

