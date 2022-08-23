Eglin helo lifts special operators

Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron help guide a litter up to the 413th Flight Test Squadron’s UH-1 Huey Aug. 23 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The New York-based TACP team, in the area for special operations training, teamed up with the Air Force’s only rotary wing developmental test squadron for various extraction scenarios and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.) (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

