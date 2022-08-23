Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin helo lifts special operators [Image 10 of 12]

    Eglin helo lifts special operators

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Alexander Graves, an Air Force Global Strike Command Det. 7 special missions aviator, helps steady an Airman and a litter on the side of the 413th Flight Test Squadron’s UH-1 Huey’s hoist at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 23. The 413th FLTS, the Air Force’s only rotary wing developmental test unit, provided an extra bit of realism to the tactical air control party Airmen’s extraction training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:16
    Photo ID: 7395862
    VIRIN: 220823-F-oc707-0011
    Resolution: 3000x1774
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin helo lifts special operators [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    special operations
    eglin
    hoist
    helicopter
    413

