    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam [Image 7 of 9]

    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Technical Dive Team Conducts inspection of the Mount Morris Dam stilling basin and safely identify accretion of silt/sediment with some woody debris and some deterioration of the conduit outlets no major issues were found. This inspection is done every 5 years to document the integrity of a 70 year old structure (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera).

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 09:12
    Photo ID: 7395789
    VIRIN: 220829-A-ZQ575-0060
    Resolution: 5312x2988
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam [Image 9 of 9], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam

    USACE
    Dive Operations
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE Buffalo District

