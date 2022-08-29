U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Technical Dive Team Conducts inspection of the Mount Morris Dam stilling basin and safely identify accretion of silt/sediment with some woody debris and some deterioration of the conduit outlets no major issues were found. This inspection is done every 5 years to document the integrity of a 70 year old structure (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 09:12 Photo ID: 7395789 VIRIN: 220829-A-ZQ575-0060 Resolution: 5312x2988 Size: 8.51 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam [Image 9 of 9], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.