U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Technical Dive Team Conducts inspection of the Mount Morris Dam stilling basin and safely identify accretion of silt/sediment with some woody debris and some deterioration of the conduit outlets no major issues were found. This inspection is done every 5 years to document the integrity of a 70 year old structure (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera).
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7395783
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-ZQ575-0055
|Resolution:
|4609x2593
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Dive OPS at Mount Morris Dam [Image 9 of 9], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT