New York National Guard leaders visit Airmen in Brazil for military Exercise TAPIO

New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing maintenance team member Master Sgt. Jordan Butler, HH-60 crew chief speaks with Brig. Gen. Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard and Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the 106th Rescue Wing commander and Exercise TÁPIO American mission commander. The airmen took part in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in and near Campo Grande, Brazil on Aug. 29, 2022.

