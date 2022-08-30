220830-N-CY569-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2022) Sailors taxi an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, across the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 30, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7395739 VIRIN: 220830-N-CY569-1012 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.44 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.