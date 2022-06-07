Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 9 of 9]

    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220707-N-TT639-1038 SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2022) – Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Joshua Speaks, from St. Louis, Missouri, transports packages from Operation Gratitude in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7395598
    VIRIN: 220707-N-TT639-1038
    Resolution: 3048x4267
    Size: 959.71 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)
    Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT