220707-N-TT639-1015 SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2022) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Zacariah Brunette, from Denver, sorts packages from Operation Gratitude in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

Date Posted: 08.31.2022 This work, Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.