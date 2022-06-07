Operation Gratitude aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

220707-N-TT639-1006 SASEBO, Japan (July 7, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Sheila Ortiz-Ramirez, from Randleman, North Carolina, scans packages from Operation Gratitude in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

