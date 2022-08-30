Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    Flight Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220830-N-EH998-1040 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Maria Torres signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 30. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 02:52
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

