220830-N-EH998-1114 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Maria Torres signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 30. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7395498 VIRIN: 220830-N-EH998-1114 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.7 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.