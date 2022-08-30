USS Nitze Daily Operations

220830-N-EH998-1013 GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 30, 2022) Electricians Mate 2nd Class Jordan Teed cleans and inspects a motor operated valve controller aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 30. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

