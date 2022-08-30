PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Chief Engineer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Hannify, speaks into the internal communications system in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 30, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 23:30
|Photo ID:
|7395362
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-YS413-1102
|Resolution:
|5133x3817
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
