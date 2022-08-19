Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Mark Carter (left) and Maj. Daniel Russell pause for a photograph with one of the states HH-60M Blackhawk assigned for Search and Rescue (SAR) at McNairy Field, in Salem, Oregon on August 19, 2022. The Oregon National Guard has 12 Blackhawks and four UH-72A Lakota helicopters to help assist in aviation SAR missions. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 19:17
|Photo ID:
|7395127
|VIRIN:
|220819-Z-CH590-009
|Resolution:
|5338x4128
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
A Well-Oiled Machine: Oregon National Guard Search and Rescues operations
