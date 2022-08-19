Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Well-Oiled Machine: Oregon National Guard Search and Rescues operations

    A Well-Oiled Machine: Oregon National Guard Search and Rescues operations

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Mark Carter (left) and Maj. Daniel Russell pause for a photograph with one of the states HH-60M Blackhawk assigned for Search and Rescue (SAR) at McNairy Field, in Salem, Oregon on August 19, 2022. The Oregon National Guard has 12 Blackhawks and four UH-72A Lakota helicopters to help assist in aviation SAR missions. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 19:17
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    HH-60M Blackhawk
    Oregon Department of Emergency Management
    Search and Rescues

