Chief Petty Officer Amanda Palmer, Hospital Corpsman at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, swabs her cheek at the Branch Health Clinic Makalapa Lab on Aug. 30, 2022. Her sample will be added to the bone marrow Salute to Life national registry to help increase the chances of saving a patient's life with a life-threatening illness. A bone marrow donation campaign kicked off on Aug. 30, at Branch Health Clinics Makalapa and Kaneohe Bay, and Tripler Army Medical Center. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the bone marrow registry and encourage military service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and dependents to join. The congressionally-authorized bone marrow donor center, Salute to Life, was created in 1991 to help U.S. DoD members and their dependents become volunteer bone marrow donors and has since recruited more than 1 million new potential donors and coordinated more than 8,000 cellular donations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7395000 VIRIN: 220830-N-WF582-529 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.81 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa [Image 10 of 10], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.