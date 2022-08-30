Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bone Marrow Dive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa [Image 1 of 10]

    Bone Marrow Dive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Chief Petty Officer Amanda Palmer, Hospital Corpsman at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, reads a pamphlet about the bone marrow registry and Salute to Life organization. A bone marrow donation campaign kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Branch Health Clinics Makalapa and Kaneohe Bay, and Tripler Army Medical Center. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the bone marrow registry and encourage military service members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and dependents to join. The congressionally-authorized bone marrow donor center, Salute to Life, was created in 1991 to help U.S. DoD members and their dependents become volunteer bone marrow donors and has since recruited more than 1 million new potential donors and coordinated more than 8,000 cellular donations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7394991
    VIRIN: 220830-N-WF582-705
    Resolution: 4919x3279
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bone Marrow Dive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa [Image 10 of 10], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bone Marrow Dive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa
    Bone Marrow Donation Drive at Branch Health Clinic Makalapa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donation
    Donor
    Bone Marrow
    Salute to Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT