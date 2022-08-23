NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 25, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics
section of the general staff of the Navy, and his staff, visit the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS
Carter Hall (LSD 50) for a tour and logistics subject matter expert exchange. The logistics subject matter
expert exchange provided an opportunity to share logistics knowledge and experience between both
navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)
