NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 25, 2022) Rear Adm. Arturo García Fernández, Mexican Navy, chief of logistics

section of the general staff of the Navy, and his staff, visit the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS

Carter Hall (LSD 50) for a tour and logistics subject matter expert exchange. The logistics subject matter

expert exchange provided an opportunity to share logistics knowledge and experience between both

navies and seek future opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

