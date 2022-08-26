U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force’s BrookeLyn Messenger attacks the ball during the first set of the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Texas A&M Commerce at the Academy’s Cadet East Gym on August 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7394793
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-NH566-1013
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Volleyball vs TAMU [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT