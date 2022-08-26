Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Volleyball vs TAMU [Image 1 of 10]

    USAFA Volleyball vs TAMU

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force’s BrookeLyn Messenger celebrates a score during the Falcons’ season-opening sweep of Texas A&M Commerce at the Academy’s Cadet East Gym on August 26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Joshua Armstrong)

