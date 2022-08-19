Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender departs Travis Air Force Base, California Aug. 19, 2022. The KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters and simultaneously carry the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments. The KC-10 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7394604
    VIRIN: 220819-F-RU983-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    military photography
    "Heide Couch

