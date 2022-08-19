A KC-10 Extender departs Travis Air Force Base, California Aug. 19, 2022. The KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters and simultaneously carry the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments. The KC-10 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

