A KC-10 Extender departs Travis Air Force Base, California Aug. 19, 2022. The KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters and simultaneously carry the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments. The KC-10 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7394604
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-RU983-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
