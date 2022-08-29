Struggling to get a good night’s sleep can have far reaching effects. Now, members of the Fort Knox community experiencing trouble sleeping have a new place to turn for help.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7394479 VIRIN: 220830-A-BB164-0001 Resolution: 3705x2537 Size: 778.05 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Ireland Clinic specialist offers individualized approach to combat negative sleep habits, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.