Struggling to get a good night’s sleep can have far reaching effects. Now, members of the Fort Knox community experiencing trouble sleeping have a new place to turn for help.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7394479
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-BB164-0001
|Resolution:
|3705x2537
|Size:
|778.05 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Ireland Clinic specialist offers individualized approach to combat negative sleep habits, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Ireland Clinic specialist offers individualized approach to combat negative sleep habits
mental health
Fort Knox
Kentucky
behavioral health
sleep specialist
LEAVE A COMMENT