Bales of marijuana, worth an estimated $3 million, rest on pallets, Aug. 30, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were offloaded by the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 12:42
|Photo ID:
|7394416
|VIRIN:
|220830-G-VY010-1300
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
