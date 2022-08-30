Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard offloads more than $3 million in illegal narcotics in Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Bales of marijuana, worth an estimated $3 million, rest on pallets, Aug. 30, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were offloaded by the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627). (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

