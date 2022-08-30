Fort Drum’s Annual Remembrance Ceremony serves to honor sacrifice of fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

Members of the Fort Drum community joined Gold Star families Aug. 30 for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Park to honor the sacrifices made by 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers who died in service of the nation. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 12:14
|Photo ID:
|7394334
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-XX986-005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
