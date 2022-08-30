Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum’s Annual Remembrance Ceremony serves to honor sacrifice of fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Drum’s Annual Remembrance Ceremony serves to honor sacrifice of fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Members of the Fort Drum community joined Gold Star families Aug. 30 for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Park to honor the sacrifices made by 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers who died in service of the nation. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 12:14
    VIRIN: 220830-A-XX986-005
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Fort Drum’s Annual Remembrance Ceremony serves to honor sacrifice of fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum&rsquo;s Annual Remembrance Ceremony serves to honor sacrifice of fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Gold Star Families
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Annual Remembrance Ceremony

