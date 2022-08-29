The Fort Polk All-Star team with their sportsmanship awards.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7394317
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-WU691-638
|Resolution:
|2100x2225
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk’s All-Star baseball team hits home run with kids, parents, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Polk’s All-Star baseball team hits home run with kids, parents
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT