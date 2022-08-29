F-35 Launches

220830-N-XN177-2105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) – Sailors prepare to chock and chain an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 30, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

