220830-N-XN177-2039 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 30, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 10:15 Photo ID: 7394132 VIRIN: 220830-N-XN177-2039 Resolution: 3757x2505 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Launches [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.